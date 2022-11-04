Kazakhstan and UAE Seek to Build Up Effective Multilateral Partnership

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) expressed their readiness to strengthen multilateral partnership during the visit of Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi to Abu Dhabi on Nov. 3, reported the Kazakh MFA press service.

During his visit, Tileuberdi took part in the fifth round of political consultations with the Emirati delegation headed by UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazrouei. The parties noted the high level of mutual understanding and mutual support between the two countries in the international arena.

Tileuberdi and Mazrouei also co-chaired the ninth meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission, resulting in a protocol being signed. The two countries agreed on investment, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, identifying promising joint projects in education and science, agriculture, energy and renewable energy sources, mining and metallurgical complex, transport and logistics, and construction.

The Kazakh minister likewise met with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two discussed further development of bilateral relations and exchanged opinions on current geopolitical events.

The foreign direct investments from the UAE to Kazakhstan have doubled over the first six months of 2022, totaling $128.7 million. The trade turnover in January-August of this year came out to $550.1 million, while exports comprised $514.6 million and imports $35.5 million.