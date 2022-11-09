Kazakhstan Among Central Asia’s Most Attractive Countries for Investment, According to Ernst & Young Survey

ASTANA – According to a recent survey conducted by Ernst & Young (EY) in collaboration with Euromoney and fDi Market Intelligence, Kazakhstan is one of the region’s most popular countries for investment, said Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov at a Nov. 8 Kazakhstan Investment Attractiveness Conference, reported the ministry’s press service.

The survey reached out to 116 foreign investors worldwide, including 33 companies with a turnover of more than 1.5 billion euros (US$1.509 billion). Over two-thirds of the investors are based in the country.

Foreign businesses also made proposals to ensure a favorable regulatory environment, qualified personnel, the development of the digital economy, and the promotion of a fair and transparent tax regime.