Kazakhstan Among Central Asia’s Most Attractive Countries for Investment, According to Ernst & Young Survey

By Staff Report in Business on 9 November 2022

ASTANA – According to a recent survey conducted by Ernst & Young (EY) in collaboration with Euromoney and fDi Market Intelligence, Kazakhstan is one of the region’s most popular countries for investment, said Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov at a Nov. 8 Kazakhstan Investment Attractiveness Conference, reported the ministry’s press service.

Photo credit: getaboutasia.com

The survey reached out to 116 foreign investors worldwide, including 33 companies with a turnover of more than 1.5 billion euros (US$1.509 billion). Over two-thirds of the investors are based in the country.

Foreign businesses also made proposals to ensure a favorable regulatory environment, qualified personnel, the development of the digital economy, and the promotion of a fair and transparent tax regime.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »