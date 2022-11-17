Kazakh President Tokayev Addresses Human Capital, Higher Education, Commends Creative Industry in Almaty

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about the main directions in the nation’s education and the critical role of the creative industry at a meeting with young scientists and entrepreneurs in Almaty on Nov. 16. Tokayev focused on enhancing education quality and introducing sophisticated international experiences into domestic universities, among other things.

Here are the main highlights from his speech:

Human capital is more important than natural resources

“Science has evolved into a massive industry emerging as a sector that will propel the entire economy forward. We cannot afford to ignore this worldwide trend. Our country relied heavily on oil for many years, but times have changed. We have entered an era in which human capital has surpassed natural resources in value. Kazakhstan’s natural resources now belong to all of its population. This crucial provision has been added to the Constitution. Our country’s greatest valuable asset, though, is its people. Therefore, the state’s primary responsibility is to create all of the necessary conditions for their self-realization.”

Implementation of advanced international cooperation at national universities

“Local universities strengthen academic cooperation with leading foreign universities. Branches of some major Russian educational institutions have been opened at local universities nationwide. At Kozybayev University in Petropavlovsk, 175 students are enrolled in the University of Arizona program. Universities from the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, South Korea, and the United States will open branches in Kazakhstan shortly. Integration into the global educational space will boost national universities’ competitiveness and raise the appeal of higher education in the country.”

Endowment funds and education

“I gave instructions to create a research hub for new technologies at Satpayev University. All technical educational institutions will be able to use its infrastructure. The government should consider funding research hubs. This issue can be solved by including hubs in the category of state investment projects.”

Creative industry of Almaty

The President commended the success of young professionals in this area. He emphasized that one of the state’s priority tasks is to support the creative sector.

“I am thrilled that Kazakhstan has achieved leading positions in the creative industry. In this regard, [the world] started to recognize Kazakhstan’s positive results. This is a great merit of those present here. I welcome you with all my heart.”