Kazakh President to Pay Official Visits to Russia, France in Upcoming Week

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to Russia on Nov. 28 and France on Nov. 29-30, the Akorda presidential press service announced.

It is expected that Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia via videoconference.

In Paris, Tokayev will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss strategic partnerships in the trade, economic, investment, and humanitarian sectors.

The President will also participate in meetings with French companies.