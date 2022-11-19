Kazakh Pop Star Dimash Kudaibergen Plays Dombra with Young Talented Musician (Video)

By Saniya Bulatkulova in Culture, Editor’s Picks on 19 November 2022

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s famous pop singer Dimash Kudaibergen shared a video on Instagram, which featured him and 14-year-old composer Nurdaulet Sagatbek playing Abdimomyn Zheldibayev’s kui, traditional musical composition, “Erkesylkym” on dombra on Nov. 16.

A fragment from the video.

“I wish you to achieve the same mastery as the world-famous Stevie Wonder and be recognized worldwide so that I will be able to say proudly in five or six years that I once met with this boy,” wrote Kudaibergen in his post.

A young kuishi, a name used to refer to kui performers, has a visual impairment, but it did not prevent him from winning a prestigious national competition among dombra players titled Dombra-Dastan this year. In 2021, Sagatbek won Grand Prix at the Zhuldyzai international festival for children with special educational needs.


