Kazakh Foreign Minister Proposes Interregional Cooperation Programs During Central Asian and EU Foreign Ministers Meeting in Samarkand

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi proposed that the EU delegation initiate new interregional cooperation programs during the 18th Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and European Union (EU) taking place on Nov. 17 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, reported the ministry’s press office.

“Kazakhstan is ready to enhance comprehensive cooperation and improve interconnectivity with European partners,” Tileuberdi said, highlighting the value of science, technology, and innovation fields.

Tileuberdi also emphasized the country’s willingness to increase the export of rare metals to Europe and offered cooperation in raw materials processing to export finished products necessary for high-tech sectors of the economy.

The foreign minister mentioned the first meeting of the presidents of Central Asian states with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, held in October in Astana, calling it a historical event.

In light of the fast-shifting circumstances in the world and the region, he also drew the participants’ attention to the significance of improving the coordination of the parties’ actions concerning their shared interests.

The delegations, including Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, discussed security challenges, the situation in Afghanistan, environmental protection, water use and climate change, and trade, economic, investment, education, and innovation cooperation. They also noted the positive growth dynamics in mutual trade turnover.