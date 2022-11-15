Kazakh Financial Monitoring Agency Returns Over $650 Million of Illegally Obtained Assets in 10 Months

ASTANA – More than 300 billion tenge (US$652.5 million) in assets and funds were returned to the state in 10 months, said Chairman of Financial Monitoring Agency (FMA) Zhanat Elimanov at a Nov. 15 meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported the Akorda press service.

According to Elimanov, the FMA suppressed the activities of 119 groups involved in illegal cashing schemes.

The agency liquidated 25 financial pyramid schemes paying 8.3 billion tenge (US$18 million) in damages to the victims. Nearly 8,800 sites and accounts with illegal content were blocked. The financial intelligence revealed the activities of 15 online drug retail stores with a turnover of 4.4 billion tenge (US$9.5 million), in which more than 27,000 citizens were involved.

On Oct. 3 of this year, the FMA signed a memorandum of understanding with crypto exchange Binance to identify and block digital assets obtained illegally and used to launder criminal proceeds and finance terrorism.

Following the meeting, Tokayev instructed the agency to continue work to stop the activity of financial pyramids and fraudulent schemes and strengthen measures to fight corruption.