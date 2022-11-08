Iran Introduces Visa-Free Regime for Kazakh Citizens

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s citizens will be able to visit Iran every six months without a visa starting from Nov. 11, said Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov during a Nov. 7 briefing, reported the ministry’s press service.

The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has implemented a visa-free regime for Kazakh citizens, allowing them to stay in Iran for up to 14 days to expand and deepen bilateral relations.

Recently, Kazakhstan’s government established a visa-free entry regime for the citizens of Iran, China, and India, allowing them to stay in the country for up to 14 days. The measure is introduced to create a favorable investment climate, intensify business contacts, and further realize the country’s tourism potential.