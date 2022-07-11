Kazakhstan Establishes Visa-Free Regime for Citizens of India, Iran and China

NUR-SULTAN – From July 8, Kazakhstan has introduced a unilateral visa-free regime up to 14 days for citizens of India, Iran and China, press service of the Migration Service Committee informs. Meanwhile, the 72-hour visa-free transit for India and China has ceased to operate.

“According to the visa-free regime conditions, citizens of India, Iran and China will be able to enter and stay in Kazakhstan without visa for up to 14 calendar days from the moment of border crossing. Trips for private, tourist and business purposes are available under visa-free regime,” said the source.

The visa-free regime does not grant the right to work or perform any paid activity in Kazakhstan. For this, one should get a work permit in advance.

Following the lifting of restrictive measures, the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to restore and expand international air routes. From July 7, Qazaq Air has launched regular flights to Baku from Aktobe twice a week.

Additionally, the Kazakh side and the State Committee for Transport and Roads of Bashkortostan have agreed to launch regular passenger flights between Nur-Sultan and Ufa.