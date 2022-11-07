First Inclusive Theater in Central Asia to Present New Play on UN Day in Kazakh Capital

ASTANA – The Qanattylar inclusive troupe will premiere “Leila’s Prayer” performance to mark the United Nations (UN) Day at the Kuanyshbayev Academic Kazakh Musical Drama Theater in Astana on Nov. 7.

The event is organized by the UN Resident Coordinator Office in Kazakhstan with the support of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Kuanyshbaev Theater.

The performance is based on the “Eternal Child” play by Roza Mukanova and is distinguished by tradition, innovation, and unique vision.

“Leila’s Prayer” tells about the life of a girl with disabilities in the image of an eternal child, a victim of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site. The play shows the suffering of the Kazakh people through the bitter fate of Leila. It shows the consequences of the nuclear test site, the mutual harmony of humankind and nature, and the importance of morality in every age of the human soul.

The presentation of the postage stamp to mark the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s membership in the UN will also be held as part of the event.