EU, Kazakhstan Address Сommon Сhallenges with Mutual Trust and Respect, Says EU High Representative Josep Borrell

ASTANA – The European Union (EU) and Kazakhstan address common challenges with mutual trust and respect, said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell at a Nov. 17 meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported the Akorda press service.

“I am glad that the EU and Kazakhstan are good partners. My visit coincided with the start of a serious reform process to transform the country and make it more open, inclusive, and democratic,” said Borrell, highlighting positive dynamics in the development of relations between Astana and Brussels.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for strengthening economic and investment ties between Kazakhstan and the EU.

According to Tokayev, the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the EU and Kazakhstan, which entered into force in March 2020, marked the beginning of a new stage of deepening cooperation in all areas.

“We welcome high-level contacts between Kazakhstan and the EU. I think we have reached an agreement on many aspects of our cooperation. In this respect, I would like to praise President of the European Council Charles Michel’s very productive visit and my discussions with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. I would also like to welcome the pact signed in Egypt by Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister and Ursula von der Leyen. This is a very concrete step toward cooperation,” Tokayev said.