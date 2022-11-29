Deloitte Report: AIFC Attracts Over $7 Billion of Foreign Investment, Shows Positive Financial Results

ASTANA – According to Deloitte’s Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) 2016-2021 report, the AIFC has received nearly $7 billion in international investment so far, with expectations to attract $10 billion more by 2025, AIFC press service reported on Nov. 25.

According to the report, the AIFC and its companies have paid more than 17 billion tenge (US$35.7 million) in taxes in January – October this year. By the end of 2022, this figure is expected to reach 20 billion tenge (US$42.1 million).

In 2022, the AIFC budget application totaled 9.97 billion tenge (US$20.9 million), 15.6 percent less than in 2021.

More than 1,700 companies operate at the AIFC. By 2025, the center plans to register more than 2,000 companies.

According to the AIFC’s strategy through 2025, it seeks to become a global center for business and finance, connecting the economies of Central Asia, the Caucasus, and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).