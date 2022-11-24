CSTO Foreign Ministers Agree to Combat Drugs and Terrorists, Ensure Information Security

ASTANA – Foreign ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member countries agreed to cooperate in combating drug threats, ensuring international information security, and countering the financing of terrorist activities during a narrow format meeting on the sidelines of the CSTO Summit on Nov. 23 in Yerevan, reported the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi took part in a joint meeting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers, Council of Defense Ministers, and Committee of Security Council Secretaries along with Aide to the President – Secretary of the Kazakh Security Council Gizat Nurdauletov and Kazakh Minister of Defense Ruslan Zhaksylykov.

The parties discussed the challenges of the current regional and international security situation and reviewed the organization’s work this year, after which they outlined prospective work areas for the future.

The parties signed documents to strengthen practical cooperation within the organization and approved draft documents for further consideration by the heads of state at the CSTO Summit.

Earlier, Imangali Tasmagambetov, Kazakhstan’s veteran diplomat, was appointed CSTO Secretary General. He replaced Belorussian politician Stanislav Zas, who held the office for three years.