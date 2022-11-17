CEC Members, ODIHR Observation Mission Meet in Astana Ahead of Presidential Elections

ASTANA – The Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairman Nurlan Abdirov spoke about the current stage of the election campaign and the results of the accreditation of international presidential election observers at a Nov. 16 meeting with the head of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) observation mission Urszula Gacek, reported the CEC press service.

Following the meeting, Abdirov expressed his gratitude to the OSCE/ODIHR mission for participation in the CEC meetings, dialogue platforms, and training events.

The CEC completed the accreditation of international observers on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. Astana time.

Altogether, the CEC accredited 641 international observers. Of them, 532 observers are from 10 international organizations, including the CIS observer mission, the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, the OSCE/ODIHR observation mission, the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the International Turkic Academy, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

And 109 observers are from 35 foreign states, such as Latvia, Serbia, Uzbekistan, the United Kingdom, Iran, Finland, and Russia.