CEC Accredits 641 International Observers for Presidential Election, Closes Accreditation

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) accredited 641 observers from international organizations and foreign states, as the CEC completed accreditation on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. Astana time, reported the CEC press service.

The CEC accredited 532 observers from 10 international organizations, including the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), as well as 109 observers from 35 foreign states, such as Latvia, Serbia, Uzbekistan, the United Kingdom, Iran, Finland, and Russia.

“The presence of international observers contributes to the openness and publicity of the campaign and the compliance with the international obligations for elections,” CEC Chairman Nurlan Abdirov said at a Nov. 14 meeting.