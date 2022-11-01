CEC Accredits 63 More International Observers Ahead of Upcoming Presidential Election

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) accredited another 63 observers from four international organizations and five countries for the presidential elections on Nov. 20, reported the CEC press service.

This brings the total number of observers to 106, including 43 international observers that the CEC accredited on Oct. 17.

Four international organizations nominated 54 observers. Of them, the CEC confirmed the accreditation of 31 observers from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Observer Mission, ten observers from the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, three observers from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and ten observers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly.

Five countries will provide nine election observers, including two from Armenia, two from Hungary, two from Moldova, two from Russia and one from Sweden.

Accreditation of observers of foreign states and international organizations ends at 6 p.m. Astana time on Nov. 14.