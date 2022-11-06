Astana Ballet to Perform in Georgia for First Time

ASTANA – The Astana Ballet will perform on the stage of the Georgian National Opera and Ballet Theater of Tbilisi for the first time on Nov. 14-15, according to the theater’s press service.

On Nov. 14, the troupe will present “A Fuego Lento” (Slow Fire) a one-act ballet directed by Brazilian choreographer Ricardo Amarante. It is a story about how a person discovers the feelings of love and desire for the first time. Each performance is a choreographic miniature with elements of tango, the most sensual dance.

On the same day, the public will have a chance to enjoy “Salome,” choreographed by an Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Mukaram Avakhri. The one-act ballet is based on the self-titled Oscar Wilde tragedy, where Salome, Herod Antipas’ step-daughter, tried to seduce Jokanaan with the dance of the seven veils.

Avakhri wonders about the struggle of the darkness and light but leaves her questions unanswered, proposing everyone choose for themselves in the end.

The following day will feature “The Heritage of the Great Steppe” ballet by Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Aigul Tati and Mukaram Avakhri. The play represents a unique collection of dance miniatures that harmoniously combine ethnographic elements and modern choreography.

“The trip to Georgia is very significant for us, it is a huge responsibility to perform on the famous stage for the first time, and we want to show the high quality of our ballet. We drew particular attention to choosing a tour program and selected our main field – modern and neoclassical ballet, as well as the pride of our repertoire – the national divertissement, recognized by Kazakh and foreign audiences. We hope that the creativity of the dancers and the entire theater team will remain in people’s hearts for a long time, and we will look forward to meeting with the audience,” said theater director Alexander Sevostyanov.

At present, the Astana Ballet is one of the leading choreographic groups in the country, with thousands of fans around the world. The theater tours frequently both at home and abroad. The artists performed at the most prestigious venues in China, France, Austria, Korea, Hungary, Azerbaijan, the United States, Japan, Poland, Belarus, Belgium, Italy, Monaco, and the United Arab Emirates.