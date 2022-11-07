Air Astana Resumes Flights to Beijing in November

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s national carrier Air Astana is set to resume regular flights to Beijing from Almaty on Airbus A321 LR once a week on Tuesdays from Nov. 22, reported the airline’s press service.

Travelers should quarantine themselves for ten days upon arriving in Beijing. Passengers should also apply for a health code in a timely manner. To do so, travelers should register through the link.

Air Astana has switched to a winter flight schedule effective until March 25, 2023, with operations on 27 international and 15 domestic routes, reported the airline’s press service on Oct. 31.

After a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Air Astana resumed services between Almaty and Bangkok operated by the Airbus A321LR from Oct. 30. The nation’s air carrier plans to launch twice-weekly services between Almaty and Medina (Saudi Arabia) in January 2023. Flights to summer resorts in Bodrum, Batumi, Heraklion and Podgorica are temporarily suspended.

Türkiye’s Pegasus Airlines has launched regular flights between Almaty and Ankara from Nov. 1, reported the Industry and Infrastructural Development Ministry’s press service.

The flights are operated twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays by aircrafts A320 and B737.