Workers Discover Rare Archeological Findings Along Trade Routes of Silk Road in Almaty Region (Video)

ASTANA – The World Bank in Kazakhstan released a video titled “Kazakhstan: 40 Kilometers of History” featuring the rare archeological findings discovered during road work.

It is reported that approximately 20 burial mounds were discovered during road work for the World Bank-financed East-West Roads and South-West Roads Projects. The contractor has taken all measures to preserve the archeological excavations and their subsequent transfer to the Tanbaly Museum.

Numerous burial mounds, the so-called kurgans and ancient settlements are testament to this Bronze Age history. In the 10–14th centuries, communities in the Almaty Region became part of the trade routes of the Silk Road. Today, Kazakhstan remains a crucial hub for international trade. Some of the rare archeological finds sites date back to the Eneolethic Age and are part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Under the projects, 1,483 kilometers of new road have been built and opened for traffic, while 437 kilometers are under construction. The roads seek to increase transport efficiency and trade along the section Western Europe -Western China road corridor.

The archeological department plans to release a publication “40 Kilometers of History” about this road project.