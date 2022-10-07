USAID’s 12th Central Asia Trade Forum Seeks to Advance Connectivity and Trade in Region

ASTANA – The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) will host the 12th Central Asia Trade Forum dedicated to the digitalization of customs services on Oct. 12-13 in Astana.

The topics related to the innovations and the role of digital enforcement, Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, regional cooperation within the National Trade Facilitation Committees are on the agenda of the event.

The forum aims to bring together Central Asian customs administrations to discuss ongoing efforts in developing digital solutions and services, adopting enabling technologies, increasing operational performance, and facilitating the reinvention of how customs administrations operate.

The delegations from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Korea, Latvia, and the United States are expected to take part in the forum.

The event will also be held on Zoom and livestreamed on YouTube. Registration is available on www.catradeforum.org.