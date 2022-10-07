Upcoming Weekend in Astana: ATP 500 Tennis Tournament, Ballet “Cinderella,” Eco-action and Art

ASTANA – The weather in the capital promises to be pleasant this weekend, and it won’t last long, so take advantage of the events the Kazakh capital has to offer. Attending a ballet event at the main theater will feed your soul, while eco-action in the green belt of Astana will clear your mind.

The Astana Times shares the list of carefully selected activities that might distract you from harsh weather and give you a warm mood.

ATP 500 Tennis Tournament (semi-final and final) on Oct. 8-9

The ATP 500 Astana Open hard court tournament started Oct. 3 in the capital. The competition gathered six Top 10 players in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings, including World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and 21-time Grand Slam singles champion Novak Djokovic. The entry list was headed by the ATP ranking’s No. 1 player Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas (ATP’s No. 5), Felix Auger-Alliassime (ATP’s No.8), Hubert Hurkacz (ATP No. 10).

This weekend, the residents can attend the semi-final and final matches and participate in the entertainment program held as part of the tournament at the venue.

Tickets are on sale at the National Tennis Center or on Ticketon.kz website.

Price: from 1,300 tenge (US$3)

More information is available here.

Ballet “Cinderella” at Astana Opera on Oct. 8-9

The ballet will recreate the well-known Cinderella narrative with a modern twist. The plot and characters of the story are preserved. Still, the romantic relationship between Cinderella and the Prince evolves against the backdrop of their creative ideas: Cinderella (Ella) dreams of becoming a couturier, and the Prince dreams of becoming a composer and DJ.

The music of Sergei Prokofiev, performed by the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, is complemented by the atmospheric acoustic sound of modern popular songs by Jimmy Durant, Billy Ray Cyrus, James Brown, and Louis Armstrong.

Duration: 2 hours

Price: 2,000 – 5,000 tenge (US$4-10)

More information is available here.

Eco-action “We are against garbage in nature!” on Oct. 8

The main goal of the action is to draw public attention to the problem of garbage pollution of forest plantations and recreation areas, to promote the improvement of the capital’s ecological situation, to encourage respect for the environment, and to form a culture of a society that lives in harmony with nature. The meeting place can be found here.

Exhibition of Vladimir Gvozdev at Has Sanat Art Gallery on Oct. 8-9

Vladimir Gvozdev was born in Russia and graduated from the T. Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts. Since then, his creative works have been inextricably linked to Kazakh culture. He works in his own style, “ethno-symbolism,” which encompasses painting (pasto writing), graphics (pasto writing), and sculpture (decorative forms).

More information is available on sxodim.com

InkArt Technique Master Class on Oct. 8

InkArt is a revolutionary painting technique that captivates with its beauty.

Abstract paintings with alcohol ink are so unique and simple that anyone may create similar ones for their home.

Price: 18,000 tenge (US$38)

More information is available on sxodim.com

Brocante Pop Up

Brocante Pop-up is a chamber event where you may buy designer clothing from local brands, enjoy live music, attend workshops and practical courses on mobilography, style, and entrepreneurship, and taste delicious food.

Duration: 12 pm – 22 pm

More information is available here.