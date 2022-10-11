Two Female Candidates Nominated in Kazakhstan’s Presidential Elections For First Time

ASTANA – Human rights activist Saltanat Tursynbekova was nominated to run for the presidency by Qazaq analary – dasturge zhol (Kazakh mothers are a path to traditions) public association on Oct. 11, reported the association’s press services.

Saltanat Tursynbekova is a member of the Public Council of Astana and founder of the Kazakhstan without domestic violence social project. She is a human rights activist, who focuses on women’s and children’s rights.

Tursynbekova’s election campaign will focus on the economy, industry, international relations, healthcare, education, social protection, entrepreneurship development, fight against corruption and violence, and reduction of offenses spheres.

Another female candidate, Karakat Abden, was nominated by the National Alliance of Professional Social Workers on Oct. 7. Abden is a public figure, a member of the National Commission for Women Affairs, Family and Demographic Policy, a non-staff adviser to Astana’s mayor on social issues, and a member of the capital’s public council.

The Central Election Commission, following Abden’s submission of documents on Oct. 8, issued a decree on Oct. 11, stating that Abden meets the requirements as a presidential candidate and can proceed with her campaign.

In 2019, Daniya Yespayeva from ​​the Ak Zhol party became the first woman in Kazakh history to run for president.

The nomination of candidates ends today, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.