Tokayev to Represent Broad Coalition of Social and Political Organizations, Instead of Any One Association in Upcoming Presidential Elections

ASTANA – It would be appropriate to run not as leader of any specific group but from a broad coalition of social and political forces that form a solid social foundation for the country’s reforms, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, explaining his candidacy in the upcoming elections during a meeting with the Pavlodar Region’s public on Oct. 5, as reported by the Akorda’s press service.

According to Tokayev, this will allow the President to adhere to the principle of impartiality in relation to various parties and associations.

“I see the public is very interested in which association I will represent in upcoming elections. To be honest, I am receiving offers from various national associations and parties to become their candidate. I am especially pleased that youth and other public organizations are taking the initiative,” Tokayev said.

He added that this enthusiasm demonstrates the growing support of the Kazakh population for the reforms enacted during his three-year presidency. Tokayev thanked the public for its support and trust.

He also emphasized the importance of the presidential election adhering to the rules of the Constitution and, as the head of state, assured the people that there would be fair and open elections.

Earlier today, five public associations nominated Tokayev to run in the upcoming presidential elections.