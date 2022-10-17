Tokayev Discusses Prevention of Torture with Human Rights Commission’s Chairperson

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed the prevention of torture by law enforcement officers with Chairman of the Presidential Commission on Human Rights Igor Rogov during their meeting on Oct. 17, reported Akorda’s press service.

The President stressed the importance of human rights’ protections, citing it as the critical component of state policy. According to the Constitution of Kazakhstan, human life is of the highest value to the state.

Rogov also informed the President on the work of the European Commission for Democracy through Law, also known as the Venice Commission. Rogov represents Kazakhstan in the Commission and works as a president of the Subcommission on the Institution of Ombudsperson.

According to him, the Venice Commission, along with the Mazhilis and the Kazakh Ministry of Justice, plans to discuss the draft Constitutional Law “On the Commissioner for Human Rights in Kazakhstan” in October.

The Commission also positively assesses the ongoing legal and political reforms in the country.

Tokayev, in turn, noted that when developing recent constitutional amendments, the Kazakh government took into account the recommendations of the Venice Commission on raising the status of the Ombudsperson. This would facilitate greater oversight over the observance of human rights and prompt the state to respond to the needs of the population more quickly.