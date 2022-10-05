Seven New Prospective Fields Included In State Register of Mineral Resources

ASTANA – Seven fields have been included in the state register of mineral resources, said Deputy Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Talgat Momyshev at an Oct. 3 video conference dedicated to the country’s geological industry, reported the ministry’s press service.

According to Momyshev, geological studies of subsoil are being carried out at 104 sites this year. The ministry has been conducting exploratory work for gold, copper, and rare earth metals since 2020.

“Work on the delineation of reserve deposits was completed per the Government’s instructions, resulting in the discovery of 661,000 square kilometers of land available for subsurface use. The entire area of facilities included in the Program for administering the state subsurface funds is 1,570 square kilometers,” Momyshev said.

According to him, the reserves expanded due to subsoil users’ exploratory activities during the reporting period, with gold rising up to 45.7 tons, copper – 25,000 tons, lead – 51,000 tons, zinc – 216,000 tons, oil – 14.9 million tons, and gas – 6.8 billion cubic meters.

Momyshev said that this word would ensure the stable functioning of city-forming enterprises. Exploratory work has launched at seven sites near the single-industry towns of Ridder, Khromtau, Zhezkazgan, Temirtau, and Balkhash, where the mining and metallurgical complex forms the basis of the economy.

Since 2021, the state has been elaborating on its Map of Solid Minerals, with plans to complete the survey by 2023. It will provide extensive information on the country’s geological structure and recommendations for searching and exploiting further solid mineral deposits.