Pope Francis Recalls His Visit to Kazakhstan, Expresses Hope For Tolerant, Democratic Future (Video)

ASTANA – Pope Francis spoke about his apostolic journey to Kazakhstan as a ‘pilgrim of peace’ for the participation in the seventh Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions at a Sept. 21 General Audience in St. Peter’s Square in Rome.

The Pope praised the initiative of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. The Pontiff remembered the Congress’ Final Declaration which affirms the importance of shared values in the spiritual and social development of humankind.

The participants set out to make every effort to ensure that the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions continues its regular activities for the benefit of peace and dialogue between religions, cultures and civilizations.

The participants also called for the support of practical initiatives to implement interreligious and interdenominational dialogue, for the sake of building social justice and solidarity between all peoples.

The video of Pope Francis’s speech in English is available below.