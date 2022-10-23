Photo Exhibition New Kazakhstan Opens in Capital of African Union

ASTANA – As part of the celebration of the Republic Day of Kazakhstan, a photo exhibition titled New Kazakhstan opened in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Oct. 21, focusing on the country’s current stage of development, characterized by new political and economic conditions and intensive foreign policy under Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Ethiopia.

The exhibition’s guests were treated to a Kazakh cultural program, which included a performance of Abai’s song “Kozimnin karasy” (the apple of my eye), the national dance “Kamazhay,” (sunny snake), and musical pieces on dombyra. Participants also sampled Kazakh national delicacies.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Permanent Representative to the African Union Barlybai Sadykov, addressing the guests, emphasized the importance of Kazakhstan’s multi-vector, peaceful, and predictable foreign policy in today’s geopolitical conditions.

Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia’s Department of the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania, Merwan Bedri, underlined Ethiopia’s keen interest in expanding bilateral cooperation in commerce, economy, and international relations. He called Kazakhstan a magnificent country, emphasizing the two states’ viewpoints on many global issues.