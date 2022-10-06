OPEC+ to Cut Oil Production by 2 Million Barrels Per Day in November

By Staff Report in Business on 6 October 2022

ASTANA – The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC partners, a group of oil exporters called OPEC+, agreed to reduce their oil production quotas by 2 million barrels per day in November this year at the 33rd OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (ONOMM) on Oct. 5 in Vienna, reported the organization’s press service. 

Kazakhstan’s obligations for November will be 1.628 million barrels per day. Photo credit: oilprice.com

Minister of Energy Bolat Akchulakov represented Kazakhstan at the meeting. The country’s obligations for November will be 1.628 million barrels per day.

The OPEC+  next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 4.


