OPEC+ to Cut Oil Production by 2 Million Barrels Per Day in November

ASTANA – The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC partners, a group of oil exporters called OPEC+, agreed to reduce their oil production quotas by 2 million barrels per day in November this year at the 33rd OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (ONOMM) on Oct. 5 in Vienna, reported the organization’s press service.

Minister of Energy Bolat Akchulakov represented Kazakhstan at the meeting. The country’s obligations for November will be 1.628 million barrels per day.

The OPEC+ next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 4.