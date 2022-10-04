Meta to Promote Kazakh-Language Content on Social Media

By Staff Report in International on 4 October 2022

ASTANA –  Meta’s Managing Director for Public Policy in Central Asia George Chen noted the increasing importance of the Kazakh language during a Sept. 29 meeting with Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development Darkhan Kydyrali, reported the ministry’s press service.

Meta is a US multinational technology conglomerate previously known as Facebook.

The minister stated that Kazakh is used not only in Kazakhstan but in other countries as well. According to Kydyrali, it is essential to create and improve the interface of Meta family applications, including Facebook and Instagram, in Kazakh.

Minister Darkhan Kydyrali (left center) and Meta delegation, including Meta Managing Director for Central Asia Geroge Chen (far left).

“I realize that the Kazakh language has become more important. And I hope that in the future I will be able to learn the Kazakh language to make more friends worldwide,” Chen said. 

He also emphasized his readiness for cooperation, particularly regarding children’s internet safety. Meta is also looking into appointing a remote company representative in Kazakhstan soon, hoping that Meta and the Kazakh government will be able to strengthen communication and cooperation in various areas.


