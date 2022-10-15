Kazakhstan’s Labor Force Growth Doubled in 2021

ASTANA – The number of people working in Kazakhstan doubled in 2021 by 76,000 people, said Kazakh Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Tamara Duissenova at an Oct. 11 government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, and reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

“In 2016-2020, the number of hired workers grew by 68,800 people annually. In 2021, however, the average increase in the number of hired workers slowed down and reached 23,500 people. Accordingly, the number of self-employed people grew by more than 51,000,” Duissenova said.

As of today, the national projects have met the employment target by 75.6 percent by creating 203,300 jobs, considering the state-subsidized jobs. The national projects for the development of entrepreneurship, the Strong Regions – Drivers of the Country’s Development national project, and the development of the agro-industrial complex have provided a good opportunity for citizens to get employed. These three projects account for 92 percent of all jobs created. As for other projects, the number of vacancies ranges from 492 to 6,200 jobs.

To fulfill President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s tasks announced in his state-of-the-nation address on Sept. 1 for the next three years, at least 100,000 young people will be provided with state support measures for education, employment, and starting their businesses. Additionally, 10 percent of the total number of jobs created under these national projects will be allocated to young people. This will provide jobs for 50,000 young people.