Kazakhstan to Open 68 Polling Stations Overseas for Election

ASTANA – Kazakh citizens abroad can cast their votes in the presidential elections at 68 polling stations in 53 countries on Nov. 20, reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Citizens who hold a valid passport and live in a relevant foreign country or are on a long-term foreign business trip can vote at Kazakh embassies and consulates where the polling stations are located. Voter lists at diplomatic missions also include Kazakh citizens who are visiting on private invitations or are on official, business and tourist trips, when they apply to the precinct election commission.

The election will be held on Nov. 20 (Sunday) from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges citizens to contact the nearest polling station in advance and provide data to be included in the voter lists.

The list of polling stations abroad is available on the MFA’s website.