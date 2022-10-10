Kazakhstan to Launch International Digital Signature Project

ASTANA – The Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry and Foreign Investors’ Council Association will launch a pilot project that will utilize international digital signatures to increase the efficiency of commercial transactions involving Kazakh and global companies, reported the association’s press service on Oct. 6.

The memorandum of understanding on implementing a pilot solution for the use of internationally recognized electronic methods for signing documents was signed on Sept. 28 at the Digital Bridge Forum in Astana.

According to the Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin, the initiative will improve the investment image of the country and provide opportunities for companies operating in Kazakhstan to use internationally recognized technology for signing documents in electronic form.

“All across the world, digital signatures are widely used. Kazakhstan has its digital signature. However, basic digital signatures such as DocuSign and Adobe Sign are still in use in the international community. The application of the same simple solutions that simplify the interaction mechanism would provide a new impetus to boost investment attractiveness and minimize paperwork,” said Managing Partner at KPMG Central Asia Saken Zhumashev, who acts as the co-chairman of the working group on digitalization of the Foreign Investors’ Council.