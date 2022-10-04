Kazakhstan to Host World Nomad Games in 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will host the next Vth World Nomad Games in 2024, said the chairperson of Mazhilis, the lower house of Parliament Yerlan Koshanov, during his Oct. 3 meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

At the fourth World Nomad Games that took place from Sept. 29 – Oct. 2 in the Turkish city of Iznik, Kazakhstan national team won three gold, four silver, and two bronze medals, reported the press service of the Centre of National and Equestrian Sports.

In the kokpar tournament (a Central Asian equestrian game), Kazakhstan’s national team became champions after defeating the team from Kyrgyzstan (4:3).

The Kazakh wrestlers claimed the lion’s share of the medals, with Marat Nygmatullayev taking gold in the men’s 65-kilogram weight category and Zarina Saripova winning gold in the women’s 60-kilogram weight category.

Yelaman Koishybayev (80 kg) and Rauza Nurmukhammetova (55 kg) won silver medals, while Maksat Isagabylov (+80 kg) and Moldir Azamat (+65 kg) won bronze medals.

Kassymkhan Kanat was the runner-up at the traditional archery contest. Yeralkhan Aikoz won silver in archery on horses.