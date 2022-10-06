Kazakhstan Should Pursue Multi-Vector, Constructive Foreign Policy to Ensure Regional and Global Security, President Tokayev Says

ASTANA – Kazakhstan should pursue balanced, multi-vector, constructive foreign policy to ensure regional and global security, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at an Oct. 6 forum of the people’s coalition in Astana, reported the Akorda press service.

“Kazakhstan will unswervingly uphold principles of equality, democracy in international relations, international law and the United Nations (UN) Charter. Kazakhstan will make every effort to strengthen the authority of the UN as a universal and non-alternative international organization,” Tokayev said.

According to the President, Kazakhstan will cooperate with important organizations such as the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Organization of Turkic States and other international organizations, and strengthen the capacity of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

“Such foreign policy is in line with the strategic interests of our state. I hope at this turning point in national history, the people of Kazakhstan will trust me at the upcoming elections,” Tokayev said.

The President will soon present a pre-election platform, which will reflect measures for the comprehensive transformation of the country, all of which are aimed at improving the well-being of the citizens.

“Elections are not an ordinary event, but a genuine act of patriotism and democracy, affirming citizens’ involvement in the country’s fate. Our strength is in unity, cohesion and solidarity. We are different, but we are a single nation looking to the future. Unity in diversity is our formula of strength,” Tokayev stated.