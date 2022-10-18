Kazakhstan Sees Decrease in Energy Consumption, Seeks to Increase Renewable Energy

ASTANA – Electricity consumption decreased nationwide by 1.4 percent to 86.8 billion kilowatt-hours compared to the same period last year, said Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov at an Oct. 18 government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, reported the Prime Minister’s press office.

The decrease in electricity consumption is primarily related to the suspension of illegal mining activities, said Akchulakov. The country has generated 86.9 billion kilowatt-hours of energy including exports.

According to Smailov, the sustainable development of the national economy depends on the stability of the energy sector, which currently faces serious challenges.

“They are related to the growing energy demand and the need to reduce the sector’s negative impact on the climate. This is a global dilemma, for the solution of which it is necessary to find a balance,” said Smailov.

According to him, the country is witnessing renewable electricity growth. However, more than 80 percent of energy comes from fossil fuels.

“In the short term, there will be no significant change in this ratio in the industry. However, we will focus on using modern technologies to capture and utilize carbon dioxide, reducing emissions into the atmosphere. Of course, we will pay particular attention to maintaining the ecological balance, expanding green spaces,” Smailov emphasized.

Kazakhstan features more than 140 renewable energy facilities producing nearly 2,300 megawatts, constituting 3.7 percent of the country’s overall electricity generation. It is planned to introduce 48 additional renewable energy facilities with a total capacity of over 850 megawatts within three years. According to the target indicators, 6 percent of energy will come from renewable resources by 2025.