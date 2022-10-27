Kazakhstan Ranks 65th Among 140 Countries in Rule of Law Index

ASTANA – Kazakhstan ranks 65th out of 140 countries worldwide in the latest Rule of Law Index 2022 published by the U.S. non-governmental World Justice Project (WJP) on Oct. 26. Last year, Kazakhstan was in the 66th spot.

Since 2009, the World Justice Project has been measuring the development of the rule of law around the globe. The researchers base their findings on eight factors: constraints on government powers, absence of corruption, open government, fundamental rights, order and security, regulatory enforcement, and civil and criminal justice.

Kazakhstan ranks fourth among Eastern Europe and Central Asia countries, behind Georgia, Kosovo, and North Macedonia.

The top 10 include Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Netherlands, Germany, New Zealand, Luxembourg, Estonia, and Ireland.

Venezuela is ranked last.