Kazakhstan Joins Global Green Growth Initiative to Advance Sustainable Practices

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law on Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) Establishment Agreement on Oct. 21, reported Akorda.

Kazakhstan’s accession to the treaty will contribute to developing a new economic growth model – green growth based on financial performance and environmental sustainability, cooperation with international organizations that promote green growth.

Head of Energy and Environment Unit of UNDP Kazakhstan Kumar Kylychev said Kazakhstan will get access to “capacity building to design and implement green growth plans at the national, provincial, or local level to facilitate poverty reduction, job creation, and social inclusion.”

GGGI is an international, inter-governmental organization dedicated to supporting and promoting strong, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth in developing countries and emerging economies. As of March 18, 2022, its list of contributing or participating members included 43 countries.

“Kazakhstan will pursue research to advance the theory and practice of green growth, drawing particularly from the experience of governments and industries,” Kylychev told The Astana Times. “GGGI will support the country by facilitating public-private cooperation to foster an enabling environment for resource-efficient investment, innovation, production and consumption, and diffusion of best practices. As a result, Kazakhstan will have access to evidence-based knowledge and enhance public awareness of green growth and sustainable development.”

The expert also noted the agreement will impact Kazakhstan’s green ambitions by promoting and implementing carbon-neutral strategies and integrating economic growth and environmental sustainability.

GGGI was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seoul, with regional offices in Copenhagen, Abu Dhabi, and London.