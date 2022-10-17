Kazakhstan is Ready to Increase Trade Turnover with Vietnam

ASTANA – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov indicated the country’s readiness to strengthen cooperation in trade, tourism, agriculture, and transport and logistics during an Oct. 14 meeting with Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Smailov said that the trade turnover between the two countries over the last seven years has grown twofold, with a free trade zone agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Vietnam signed in 2015 playing a contributing factor.

“We are ready to increase Kazakhstan’s exports of 90 types of goods by more than $500 million,” Smailov noted.

He also raised the question of providing Kazakh citizens with visa-free entry to Vietnam, saying that this would positively influence the development of bilateral trade and tourism.

While discussing interaction opportunities in agriculture, Smailov highlighted Kazakhstan’s interest in rice growing. He indicated that the country would benefit from Vietnam’s scientific research and modern technologies in cultivating this crop.

Vo Thi Anh Xuan, in turn, stressed that Vietnam is also keen on strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan.

“A trusting political dialogue between our countries is the basis for further expansion of the bilateral partnership. Kazakhstan is geographically important – it connects major world markets. We are ready to consider specific proposals for joint work in all mutually beneficial areas,” said the Vietnamese Vice President.