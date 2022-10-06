Kazakhstan, Iran Seek to Bolster Trade Turnover to $3 Billion

ASTANA – Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mahdi Safari announced plans to raise trade turnover to $3 billion, focusing on the agro-industrial complex at an Oct. 5 meeting in Astana, according to the Prime Minister’s press service.

The sides addressed the development of the existing three container routes to and through Iran, expressing an intention to increase the cargo flow to 4 million tons per year. They also discussed cooperation in electricity transit, the pharmaceutical industry, the construction materials industry, and the supply of components for power plants.

Today, Kazakhstan supplies grains, oilseeds, vegetable oils, confectionery, and meat products and imports vegetables, fruits, and dairy products from Iran.