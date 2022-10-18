Kazakh Foreign Minister Urges Joint Effort to Tackle International Threats at High-Level Conference

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi called for joint work to combat cross-border crime, terrorism, and other threats at the International High-Level Conference on International and Regional Border Security and Management Cooperation to Counter Terrorism and Prevent the Movement of Terrorists, which takes place on Oct. 18-19 in Dushanbe, reported the foreign ministry’s press service.

Tileuberdi spoke about the results of the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), which took place on Oct. 12-13 in Astana, and the approval of the CICA Plan of Action on the Implementation of the United Nations (UN) Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

Tileuberdi held bilateral meetings with the heads of the UN and European Union (EU) delegations. At the meeting with the UN Under-Secretary-General and Head of the UN Counter-Terrorism Office Vladimir Voronkov, the sides addressed the implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in Central Asia.

At a meeting with the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Terhi Hakala, the parties exchanged views on the main areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU. They discussed the schedule of upcoming visits of high-ranking EU delegations to Astana.

This two-day conference is co-organized by the government of Tajikistan, the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the EU, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the State of Qatar.

The International High-Level Dushanbe Conference will conclude by adopting the Dushanbe Declaration on Border Security and Management Cooperation to Counter Terrorism and Prevent the Movement of Terrorists.