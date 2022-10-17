Kazakh Foreign Affairs Minister Tileuberdi Highlights Growing Role of Organization of Turkic States in International Arena

By Staff Report in International on 17 October 2022

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi highlighted the ever-increasing consolidating role of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in the international arena during an Oct. 17 informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTS in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Foreign Affairs Minister Tileuberdi (R) during Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States in Instanbul on Oct. 17. Photo credit: MFA press service

During the meeting, participants addressed preparations for the OTS Heads of State Summit, which will be held in Uzbekistan in November this year, and approved the final draft documents to be signed during this event.

Tileuberdi thanked the OTS representatives for participating in the CICA’s anniversary summit last week in Astana. 

The OTS  was established at the initiative of Kazakhstan in 2009. The OTS Secretariat is located in Istanbul, Türkiye. Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan are full members while Hungary and Turkmenistan hold observer status.


