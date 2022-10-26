Kazakh Citizens Witness Rare Solar Eclipse Moment on Oct. 25

ASTANA – On Tuesday, Kazakhstan citizens observed a partial solar eclipse, which was visible across the country on Oct. 25, reported Kazinform.

The solar eclipse’s maximum phase (83 percent) was observed in Astana at 5.17 p.m. (local time) on Tuesday.

According to Deputy Director for Research of Almaty-based Fesenkov Astrophysical Institute Rashit Valiullin, the Oct. 25 solar eclipse repeated through a Saros cycle (nearly 18 years and 11 years) the partial solar eclipse of Oct. 14 in 2004. This Saros cycle’s next eclipse is expected on Nov. 4, 2040.

Solar eclipses occur when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, casting its shadow down onto the planet.