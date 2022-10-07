Kazakh Capital to Host Several High-Profile Forums and State Visits Next Week

ASTANA – Astana will play host to several international forums and visits of foreign leaders from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15, reported the Akorda press service on Oct. 7.

The week will start with the state visit of the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Oct. 11-12.

Following him, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will arrive with a state visit in Kazakhstan on Oct. 12-13.

On Oct. 13, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will chair the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). He will hold bilateral meetings with heads of state and heads of international organizations.

On Oct. 14, the President will participate in the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), where Kazakhstan will be the chair. The Central Asia – Russia summit will also take place that day.

On Oct. 15, the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, will arrive on a state visit to Kazakhstan.