European Council President Charles Michel to Visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan in October

ASTANA – President of the European Council Charles Michel will visit Astana on Oct. 26-27 to attend the Central Asian leaders meeting following President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s invitation, Michel confirmed on Twitter on Oct. 8.

“European Union (EU) is ready to deepen ties with Central Asia and support intra-regional cooperation,” he wrote.

Also, Michel plans to visit Uzbekistan on Oct. 28 to meet with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

On the sidelines of the Global Food Security Summit on Sept. 21 in New York, Tokayev met with Michel to address the prospects for strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the EU, focusing on developing political dialogue, trade, and economic cooperation. Following the meeting, Tokayev invited Michel to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.