CIS Heads Discuss Future Cooperation at Informal Meeting in Saint Petersburg

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived on Oct. 7 in Saint Petersburg, Russia to take part in an informal meeting of the heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), reported Akorda press service.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of Belarus Alexandr Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev also participated in the meeting.

The leaders of the CIS countries discussed priority areas of the Organization’s work and plans to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation.

President Tokayev also congratulated President Vladimir Putin on his 70th birthday.