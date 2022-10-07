CIS Heads Discuss Future Cooperation at Informal Meeting in Saint Petersburg

By Staff report in International on 7 October 2022

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived on Oct. 7 in Saint Petersburg, Russia to take part in an informal meeting of the heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), reported Akorda press service.

Photo credit: Akorda press service.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of Belarus Alexandr Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev also participated in the meeting.

The leaders of the CIS countries discussed priority areas of the Organization’s work and plans to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation.

L-R: Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Serdar Berdimuhamedow, Emomali Rahmon, Vladimir Putin, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Alexandr Lukashenko, Nikol Pashinyan, Ilham Aliyev. Photo credit: Akorda press service.

President Tokayev also congratulated President Vladimir Putin on his 70th birthday.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »