CIS Countries Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthen Ties, Accelerate Economic Growth, Says President Tokayev

ASTANA – The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) shows economic recovery despite the global crisis, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during an Oct. 28 meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council, reported the Akorda press service.

According to the President, the shared aspiration among countries in the CIS to increase cooperation and accelerate economic growth, which was reaffirmed during the CIS Heads of State meeting on Oct. 14, highlights the importance of creating conditions to expand the economic partnership.

Addressing the growing geopolitical contradictions and global economic turbulence, Tokayev encouraged the meeting participants to take several effective measures to bolster trade and economic cooperation.

Tokayev called for the further elimination of barriers, prevent protectionism, create favorable tariff conditions, and simplify the administrative procedures in the CIS space.

The Kazakh President also focused on the development of transit and transport potential. He highlighted the prospects of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which opens up new opportunities for Eurasian markets.

“This topic acquires great relevance. I suppose that the CIS member states will develop the existing potential, particularly promoting trade along the North-South route with access to the markets of Iran, Persian Gulf and India,” said Tokayev.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda, Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, Chair of Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet of Ministers and head of the Presidential Administration Akylbek Japarov, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, Deputy Chair of Turkmenistan’s Cabinet of Ministers Hojamyrat Geldimyradow and CIS Executive Secretary and Chairman of the Executive Committee Sergei Lebedev all attended the meeting.