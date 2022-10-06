CICA Celebrates 30 Years, Presents Commemorative Coin and Asian Tales Book

ASTANA – The Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) celebrated 30 year anniversary by presenting the books “Tales of Asia” and “Ecotourism Guidebook of the CICA region” as well as the commemorative 100 tenge coin of the National Bank of Kazakhstan at the special event on Oct. 5 in Astana.

Opening the evening, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Adil Tursunov said that the conference has come a long way since its establishment overcoming the challenges that emerged in the most densely populated continent.

“Today, we can say with confidence that CICA has approached its main goal set out in the declaration of the principles guiding relations between CICA member states of 1999 and the Almaty Act of 2002. CICA has become a broad and inclusive international platform, ensuring regular dialogue and consultations, and is ready to launch the transformation process into a full-fledged organization,” he said.

During a meeting with the press, Kairat Sarybay, executive director of CICA, said that member states have agreed on a broad agenda for the upcoming seventh summit that will take place in Astana on Oct. 12-13. “I expect this summit to be somewhat historic. I do not want to make any direct predictions, but I expect we can break some records and create unprecedented situations in a positive sense,” he said.

The book “Tales of Asia” presented during the event features selected tales from 18 member states that will unveil the vast geography and rich traditions of diverse Asia. By publishing the book, CICA aims to strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties among the people of its member states, especially the younger generation.

On the pages of the “Ecotourism Guidebook of the CICA region,” one will discover unique places of 20 CICA member states in an initiative to promote tourism in numerous destinations of the region. It covers cultural, historical, religious, and wildlife tourism, including alpine and extreme tourism.

Both books will be published in 1,000 copies in English and Russian languages. “Tales of Asia” will be distributed to school libraries and other children’s institutions.

Thirty years ago, at the 47th Session of the United Nations General Assembly First President Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed the idea of creating a conference on peace in Asia. Since then, CICA has become the largest regional intergovernmental forum in Asia with 27 member states, along with nine countries and nine international organizations having observer status.