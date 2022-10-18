Central Election Commission Anticipates 30 Long-Term, 300 Short-Term International Observers for Upcoming Presidential Elections

ASTANA – Nurlan Abdirov, the Central Election Commission (CEC) chair, expressed his gratitude to the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) for the decision to send a delegation of 30 long-term and 300 short-term international observers for the upcoming presidential elections at an Oct. 18 meeting with Head of OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission Urszula Gacek, reported the CEC’s press service.

Abdirov spoke about the features and duration of the main stages of the election campaign and presented the results of the nomination of the presidential candidates.

“The CEC will ensure the election campaign is conducted strictly with the law and will create all conditions for healthy and fair competition. We attach great importance to close cooperation and constructive dialogue with the mission,” said Abdirov.

CEC members, employees, and members of the OSCE/ODIHR mission attended the meeting.