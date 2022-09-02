US Congress Members Commend Tokayev’s Efforts to Implement Major Reforms in Kazakhstan

By Staff Report in International on 2 September 2022

NUR-SULTAN – United States Congress members James Panetta and Thomas Suozzi praised President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s efforts to implement substantial political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan during their Sept. 2 meeting with Tokayev in Nur-Sultan, reported the Akorda press service.

United States Congress members with Tokayev during Sept. 2 meeting in Kazakh capital. Photo credit: Akorda

The sides discussed prospects for the Kazakh-U.S. relations, focusing on strengthening inter-parliamentary relationships as part of the activities of the U.S.-Kazakhstan Congressional Caucus.

Tokayev commended the dynamic development of bilateral trade, economic, and investment relations and stated the visit of U.S. Congress members to Kazakhstan should promote parliamentary diplomacy.

The President elaborated on the reforms implemented in the country and the main points of his address to the people of Kazakhstan.

