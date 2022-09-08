Trans-Caspian International Transport Route Sees Triple Increase in Shipment Volume in 2022

NUR-SULTAN – The volume of shipments along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route has tripled in the first seven months of 2022, said KTZ Express Deputy General Director for Logistics Aibek Kapar during a meeting focusing on the international transport route, Kazinform reported on Sept. 7.

“Shipment volume had tripled over the first seven months of 2022, reaching 845,000 tons, a seven-fold increase compared to last year when it was 311,000 tons. Our exports topped 494,000 tons, a nine-fold increase, imports reached 179,000 tons, an increase of 83 times, and transit was 171,000 tons, an increase of 7 percent,” Kapar said.

The Trans-Caspian route, also known as the Middle Corridor, is an international corridor that starts from Southeast Asia and China and runs through Kazakhstan, the Caspian sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and further on to European countries.